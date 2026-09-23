Here's your chance to be on SURVIVOR — casting call in Philadelphia

Join CBS Philadelphia at Rivers Casino Philadelphia on Thursday, October 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for your chance to become a contestant on SURVIVOR.

Here are the details you need to know before you arrive.

Where to go

The casting call will take place at Rivers Casino Philadelphia at 1001 N. Delaware Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19125, inside the Event Center.

Eligibility

All contestants must be United States or Canadian citizens. All American contestants must be 18 years or older at the time of application, except that if you reside in one of the five states listed below, you must be at least the following age:

Alabama: 19 years or older

District of Columbia: 21 years or older

Mississippi: 21 years or older

Nebraska: 19 years or older

All Canadian contestants must be at least 18 years of age, except that if you reside in one of the provinces or territories listed here, you must be at least 19 years of age: British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Northwest Territories, Nova Scotia, Nunavut, Yukon.

Read the full requirements here.

Registration

Download, sign and bring along this video release. When you arrive, bring this release to the registration table outside the designated taping area.

Audition process

After the casting call, selected applicants will receive written application forms. Semi-finalists will then be invited for interviews with producers. Interviews could be in person in Los Angeles or remote. About 18 contestants will be selected to participate.

Contestants will be selected based on these traits:

Strong-willed

Outgoing

Adventurous

Physically and mentally adept

Adaptable to new environments

Interesting lifestyles, backgrounds and personalities

The prize for this competition is $1,000,000, but this prize money will not come easily. Our competitors must be willing to commit to traveling and living in a remote location for approximately seven weeks. Contestants will be filmed up to 24 hours a day by television camera crews to be broadcast on national television. This is reality television. They will actually be living in a remote location, and they will actually be responsible for building their own shelter and finding their own food.