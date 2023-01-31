These local travel companies are helping Eagles fans go to Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the Eagles headed to Super Bowl LVII, fans around the tri-state area are making plans to follow them. Two local travel companies are helping their wishes come true.

The Super Bowl planning has not stopped. Fans are going all out and getting some help from groups who know how to travel.

"Philly fans are the best in the world," said.

With about two weeks to spare until the Super Bowl, Eagles fans are gearing up for the trek to Arizona.

"We have all these different options trying to accommodate as many fans as possible," Vincent Rizzuto of Philly Sports Trips said.

Rizzuto plans trips for Philadelphia sports fans. The trips involve everything from traveling to tailgating.

He said they have been preparing for the trip even before the NFC championship.

"We always knew they were going to go so we were confident," Rizzuto said. "What we decided to do this year was offered a refundable deposit."

Michael Diaz from Green Legion says they are getting a rush too.

"We can bring people out there," Diaz said, "whether it's a full travel package or if you just join us for the entertainment options or tailgate party for game day."

Each travel company offers different packages for fans to choose from.

"The excitement is amazing and it's all about the stories," Diaz said. "It's not I want this package, it's like I have to rage my dad. He's been a fan for 35 years."

As fans put the final touches on their trips.

"This season was so special it united the city," Diaz said. "It's been a great season from the very first week and I think everyone wants to share in that together."