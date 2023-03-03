Students rally against proposed 76ers arena in Chinatown

Protest in West Philly aiming for UPenn to cut ties with Chinatown developers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of students protested against the Philadelphia 76ers' proposed arena in Chinatown Friday.

Students for the Preservation of Chinatown were protesting at 36th and Walnut Streets.

The group called on Penn to remove developer David Adelman and Sixers co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer as trustees.

The 76 Place arena would sit between 10th and 11th Streets, and Filbert and Market Streets.

Neighborhood residents have packed community meetings in recent months.

The Sixers say they chose a location near Chinatown because it's in the heart of Philadelphia's public transportation hub and they hope to revitalize the area's economy.