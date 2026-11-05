How physical therapy, new treatments help keep dogs moving longer

Helping injured or aging pets feel better with animal mobility specialists is an emerging field of veterinary sports medicine and physical rehabilitation.

A dog named Simba goes through a routine that includes doggie push-ups. He's had a lot of surgery on his back legs and is now working on overall fitness.

"What we're now doing is looking for alternative ways to keep dogs moving longer," veterinarian Dr. Kelly Fishman with Strut Animal Mobility in Pennsylvania and Delaware said.

She said the trick is knowing how to detect pain in animals.

"Rather than a yelp or a gimp or a limp, instead what they'll do is they'll slow down on a walk or they'll hesitate to get into or out of your car," Fishman said.

Marcus Van Gorden said his beloved Simba, a service dog, is about to be 13 years old.

"He's had a long career of, you know, lots of work, long days," Van Gorden said.

After surgery, Simba was prescribed pain pills, but Van Gorden also wanted something more holistic. In addition to stretching, Simba rolls a peanut to help to strengthen his back legs.

Fishman said K9 physical therapy is similar to what's done for humans and can also include massage, heat therapy and lasers, all to improve blood flow, healing and mobility.

There's also acupuncture with tiny needles strategically placed.

Fishman said the acupuncture "seems to work the same way in them as it does in us."