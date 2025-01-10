Pennsylvania State Police Corporal charged after using work computer to store AI-generated pornography, DA says

Cargo ship Algoma Verity still stuck in Delaware River, Coast Guard says | Digital Brief





A Pennsylvania State Police Corporal was charged after allegedly using his work computer to store thousands of pornographic images, some of which were AI-generated, according to the attorney general's office.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry identified the corporal as Delaware County native, Stephen Kamnik, 38, who was stationed at Troop K in Schwenksville. Kamnik was charged with felony unauthorized use of a computer and misdemeanor misapplication of entrusted property, according to Henry.

Authorities seized Kamnik's workstation at Troop K, which included a hard drive containing thousands of pornographic media files. Investigators discovered that some of the pornographic media files contained evidence that they were made using deepfake software. Deepfakes are artificial photos or videos that are created using a person's photo or video.

Officials said the 38-year-old, who has been a trooper since 2011, surrendered himself to authorities on Wednesday and was later arraigned. Kamnik is currently suspended without pay according to the attorney general's office.

The investigation is ongoing.