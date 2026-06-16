Stein Your Florist Co. closing Northeast Philadelphia location, consolidating business in New Jersey

Stein Your Florist Co., the popular Northeast Philadelphia florist at the corner of Frankford and Princeton avenues, is closing its doors.

The family-owned florists have been in business since 1887 and operated a storefront in Mayfair-Tacony since the 1950s. But in a press release Tuesday, the company announced it's closing the Philadelphia location and will consolidate all operations at Steins at Sunset Florist in Burlington, New Jersey.

"Our Philadelphia location has been an important part of our family's history and our company's story for generations," the Stein family said in the release. "We are deeply grateful to the customers, neighbors, employees, businesses, funeral homes, churches, and community organizations that have supported us throughout the years. While this transition is bittersweet, we are excited to bring our operations together and continue serving our customers from Burlington."

The company said it will continue to provide floral delivery and services in Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs from the Burlington location.

"This is not the end of our service to Philadelphia — it is the beginning of a new chapter," the family said. "We look forward to continuing the traditions established by generations of our family and serving our loyal customers for many years to come."

Stein Your Florist's final day in business will be June 30, 2026.