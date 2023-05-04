Philadelphia bakery celebrates Star Wars Day with Force-inspired treats

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- May the Fourth be with you. It's Star Wars Day, and we celebrated in our studio Thursday morning. We weren't the only ones celebrating. Ramona Susan's Bake Shop, a Philadelphia bakery, is feeling the Force too.

Ramona Susan's off of South Street has been hard at work preparing for Star Wars Day.

It's the third year the South Philly bakery is celebrating this national holiday for Star Wars fans.

"Today we have a lot of different treats. We have our favorites, our Yoda cupcakes. Well, they're Baby Yoda, Grogu," Ramona Susan's Bake Shop co-owner Elly Monroe said. "And he is just vanilla buttercream. Vanilla cake decorated real cute. We also have some Jabba the Hutt marshmallows, we have some Star Wars Dunkaroos."

Ramona Susan's Bake Shop has two locations, one store on the 1400 block of South Street and another in Fishtown, on the 1200 block of Marlborough Street.

Ramona Susan's Bake Shop in Philadelphia is celebrating Star Wars Day with a platter of force-inspired treats. CBS News Philadelphia

We started in Fishtown about seven years ago," co-owner Betty Halpenny said. "It's a family business."

Halpenny and Monroe have been business partners for about seven years. The two met in Philadelphia and have been friends for at least 11 years.

"It seems crazy, maybe even a little longer," Halpenny said.

Ramona Susan's makes classic American desserts -- cupcakes, brownies, cookies, and the like.

Halpenny said they have treats ready to go and customers can order for pickup or even delivery.

The bakery, though, shines during the holidays and to them, Star Wars Day is one.

"Holidays is where we really shine," Halpenny said. "We get to do our fun stuff, get a little weird."