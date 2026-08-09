2 teens injured in New Castle County, Delaware, stabbing, police say

Two teenagers were injured in a stabbing in New Castle County, Delaware, Sunday afternoon, police said.

It happened on the 100 block of Hillview Avenue in the Mayview Manor area of New Castle County, according to police.

Police said the two teens were placed in stable condition.

The suspect is known to the teens, and there's no threat to the public, according to police.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the New Castle County Police Department.