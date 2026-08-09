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2 teens injured in New Castle County, Delaware, stabbing, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Two teenagers were injured in a stabbing in New Castle County, Delaware, Sunday afternoon, police said. 

It happened on the 100 block of Hillview Avenue in the Mayview Manor area of New Castle County, according to police. 

Police said the two teens were placed in stable condition. 

The suspect is known to the teens, and there's no threat to the public, according to police.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the New Castle County Police Department. 

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