St. Dorothy Parish in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, says goodbye to Father Murphy after 38 years

Tuesday was the last day on the job after more than three decades for one beloved Catholic priest in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

The Rev. Michael Murphy has been a special part of people's lives at St. Dorothy Parish in Drexel Hill for a long time.

After delaying retirement, Murphy says it's time.

"I always wanted to be with people," Murphy said, reflecting on what kept him going over the years. "I'm a people person … I always loved doing baptisms, weddings, funerals. I mean, I just love being with people in their times of need."

Priesthood can mean lots of change and moving around, but Murphy has been at St. Dorothy for 38 years. He's been the pastor for 23 of those years.

After months of goodbyes, his faithful parishioners came one last time for his final Mass in the church at Township Line and Burmont roads Tuesday morning.

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They applauded him and formed a long line for hugs, tears and farewells.

"I consider it a great privilege and a blessing in my life to have known him all these years," parishioner Maryann Cassidy said.

Parishioners said Murphy has been a source of comfort and support. Murphy has presided over thousands of baptisms, communions, weddings and funerals.

"He deserves retirement, I can't think of anybody more that deserves retirement, and I know he'll bless the next community he's a part of," Deacon Mark Fohner said.

Murphy was rarely seen without his golden retriever, Blaze. The two of them were like rock stars at the parish grade school.

"I just enjoyed being present like the kids in school, I loved going over to school with Blaze," Murphy said.

While he often says the church is the jewel of Delaware County, his appreciation for the people of the parish shines.

"I love them, and I tried my best," he said. "I'm leaving my heart here, so much of my heart. But I know God's going to take care of me in the future. It's just, saying goodbye. I'm never good at goodbyes."