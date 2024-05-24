Watch CBS News

Over 90 spraygrounds opening in Philadelphia

Over 90 water-based play spaces are opening to the public in Philadelphia on Friday, May 24. The city's spraygrounds, splash pads and sprinklers will be open until the beginning of July.
