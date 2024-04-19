North America's largest swing set is here in Philadelphia - how you can celebrate its first spring

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You don't have to look far for some free, outdoor, family fun this weekend in the city. Philadelphia Parks and Recreation is kicking off the spring and summer seasons with a celebration at one of the city's newest play spaces.

The Swing into Spring celebration is happening at Anna Verna Playground in FDR Park on Saturday morning, complete with a free concert, free water ice and giveaways for the kids.

The playground itself is made up of eight acres of swings, slides and climbing, all alongside Pattison Lagoon. It's designed to bring together nature, water and play.

"I feel like you see kids come in and see the playground, you can see just the shock and awe on their face," Program Manager Amanda Daws Cohen said.

One feature at the playground is even in the record books. The mega swing set is the largest in North America and has 20 seats, which can accommodate 30 people.

"The swing set is the size of the infield of Citizens Bank Park, which is super impressive," Daws Cohen said.

The Anna Verna Playground is one result of a multi-year, multi-million dollar project by the Fairmount Park Conservancy and Philadelphia Parks and Recreation. Having opened in the fall, the playground is now getting ready for its first spring and summer seasons.

The kickoff celebration on Saturday will feature live entertainment.

"Two of a Kind is going to be playing some interactive music that will get families up and moving and dancing and singing along. And in addition to the music, we're going to have free water ice and free giveaways as well," Daws Cohen said.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

If you can't make it out, Parks and Rec is celebrating music all spring through various events, not only centered on kids but for adults as well, including salsa dancing in the park.

There's more information at this link on MyPhillyPark.org.

Meantime, The Guerin Recreation Center in South Philadelphia is counting down to Memorial Day Weekend when its brand new sprayground will be available as a much-needed way to cool off in the neighborhood.

"There was no pool here," Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson said. "So they didn't have the opportunity to come cool off in a pool. When we can open a new amenity, we're really excited about that, and this is perfect timing for us to open this water park."

There are now nearly 100 spraygrounds located throughout the city. Phila.gov has a full map and searchable list of the city's spraygrounds online.

Commissioner Slawson is also encouraging neighbors to take part in the city's Love Your Park Week this year, running from May 11-19.

For more information about how you can clean up your neighborhood park, visit LoveYourPark.org.