Speed cameras now in place along busy road in Newark, Delaware

Electronic speed cameras are now in place along a busy residential road in Delaware.

Flashing lights lit up the drive home along the Capitol Trail in Newark, much to the delight of Scott Weber, whose home faces the busy Delaware thoroughfare. DelDOT said it handles nearly 20,000 vehicles a day.

"We regularly see cars going 20, 25, 30 past the speed limit," Weber said. "I've seen three accidents just right at our driveway since we've been here."

Weber said the electronic speed camera has been up for about a month. While some argue "Big Brother" concerns, he's relieved.

"My kids will walk our dog along the street, and people will walk here, you know, you don't want cars going by people 50 miles an hour, so I think if you're within five, 10 over the speed limit, I think fair enough," he said. "But, just, you gotta keep in mind there are people that live here in this area, so most people see two lanes they say 'Oh, I can go.'"

The lowest possible fine for Newark's camera is $31, with additional charges for each mph over the speed limit.

Violations issued through the automated system are civil penalties only and do not add points to a driver's license or impact insurance rates.