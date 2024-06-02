2 dead, 6 injured in 3 separate shootings during violent weekend night in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people were killed and six people were injured in three separate shootings during a violent Saturday night in Philadelphia, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police responded to two reports of a person with a weapon Saturday night. The first was in West Philadelphia on the 900 block of South 58th Street.

Just before 10:40 p.m., police responded to a shooting scene where they said two men, a 23-year-old and a 20-year-old, had already been taken to the hospital for shooting injuries.

The 23-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso and died just after 11:15 p.m. at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Cedar Avenue, police said. The 20-year-old was shot in the right leg and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, as were two 20-year-old women, who had been shot multiple times, police said.

According to police, all three 20-year-olds are said to be stable.

The second report of a person with a weapon that police responded to Saturday night was a triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia on the 2400 block of South 62nd Street, according to police.

Police believe a car accident involving two cars and multiple people became violent and led to the shooting, which a man is said to be in custody for.

Once police arrived at the scene in Southwest Philly, they found three people had been shot -- a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest; a 22-year-old man was shot in the buttocks; and a 22-year-old man was shot in the chest and the arm.

All three were taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center where the 21-year-old man died just before 11:30 p.m. from his injuries. Police said one of the 22-year-olds is said to be in critical condition and the other man is said to be stable.

Earlier in the evening at around 9:40 p.m., police also responded to a shooting in Hunting Park where they said a 28-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach. The man was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is recovering.

No arrests were made in the Hunting Park shooting or the quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia, according to police.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the West Philly shooting and the Southwest Philly shooting. The Shooting Investigation Group is investigating the Hunting Park shooting.