City officials offer support to Southwest Philadelphia residents after shooting near basketball court

Every day for the past couple of years, Andrew Coates has been sweeping his street to keep it clean.

"The park is central to this neighborhood, and it's used a lot by the children, and it should be safe. It should be sanitary and it should be clean," he said

Across the way on July 13, police say four people were shot near 68th and Harley streets by the basketball court in Southwest Philadelphia. Police are still searching for the people responsible.

"It was devastating that it happened because the progress that we seemingly were making and that happens out of the clear blue," Coates said. "It was a gut punch."

Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson was in the neighborhood Monday for a "Peace Not Guns" canvass. Johnson, along with police and other community members, knocked on doors, spoke with neighbors and handed out flyers with trauma support help.

The community said showing up is what creates change. They said they will continue to fight hard to keep their streets safe and clean.

"It's extremely important to make sure that excessive gun violence that we show up and show the neighborhood that we care," Johnson said. "We should never live in a city where a young person is shot and life goes on like it never happened."

Eddie's House, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit, was also helping.

Omar Muse, the director of the Community Crisis Intervention, said they respond to violent crimes within hours to help those impacted. They also help with prevention and intervention.

"We have boots on the ground," Muse said. "We have target areas. We have hotspots. We have different organizations to reinforce safety. That's every American's right is to be safe."