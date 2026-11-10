From grungy to glittery: Philadelphia woman on a mission to tackle city's trash problem

Morgan Berman started paying closer attention to litter on her block about five years ago. Now her Philadelphia cleaning service connects neighbors with local cleaners—and has reached 600 city blocks.

Litter can make a neighborhood feel less welcoming. In South Philadelphia, Morgan Berman is working with neighbors to change that, one block at a time.

Berman founded Glitter after seeing trash build up on the streets around her home. She says cigarette butts are the most common item she finds, along with things like empty cups and trash bags.

"If my city is covered in trash, it feels like we have yet to tackle the most basic requirement of feeling like we are at peace," Berman said.

Glitter is a neighborhood cleaning service and app that connects residents with local cleaners. The organization now serves 600 of Philadelphia's 18,000 blocks. Cleaners earn $30 an hour, while neighbors contribute what they can.

Victoria joined Glitter three years ago while looking for a side job with a purpose. She says the number of blocks getting cleaned has continued to grow.

"I've been told kids are playing more on certain blocks I've been cleaning because they can," she said.

Berman said cleaner streets can help neighbors feel safer and more at ease. She also says Glitter has taken part in state-funded cleaning interventions in areas affected by gun violence. Those areas saw a 63% decline in gun violence, she said, 30% greater than the citywide average decline, according to Berman.

Glitter also helps neighbors with composting and leaf removal. To find out how to bring a cleanup to your block, visit Glitter — Litter Cleaning Service for Your Block.