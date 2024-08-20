Watch CBS News
Tires stolen from 6 cars in South Philadelphia this month, police say

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thieves have taken the tires from at least six cars while they were parked near I-95 in South Philadelphia this month, police said. 

One of the thefts happened overnight on Aug. 18 when the tires and rims were taken from a 2023 black Ford Explorer near 1 Jackson Street, according to Philadelphia police.

Officers said they did not find any surveillance cameras in the area. 

Five similar incidents were reported in August on the 2200 block of South Front Street, 200 block of Wolf Street, 700 block of South Front Street, 900 block of South Front Street and 800 block of South Water Street, police said. 

