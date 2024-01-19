South Jersey road crews work around the clock to keep roads clear and safe for drivers

BERLN, N.J. (CBS) -- Snow plow truck drivers across South Jersey were up bright and early Friday morning salting, brining and plowing suburban streets.

By Friday evening, our crews in New Jersey said the main roads they've seen throughout the day, seemed to be in good shape, even though they were mostly wet and even slushy in spots. It was the neighborhood side streets that were mostly still snow-covered and could be dangerous for drivers.

Some plow truck drivers in Camden and Gloucester counties told CBS News Philadelphia they had been working for over 12 hours. For many of the drivers, their job is far from over.

A train of plow trucks rolled into the Camden County Public Works Complex in Lindenwold to refill with salt. They then rolled back out to keep the roads as clear as possible as snow blanketed Camden County.

"They got here at 4 in the morning, and they've been on the roads paving and salting and putting all the treatments on the roads early," Camden County Commissioner Al Dyer said.

It's been a race to keep up all day Friday, with back-to-back storms this week in South Jersey and with the snow falling at a steady clip for hours.

Mother Nature sure is making up for lost time after the region went practically snow-free for almost two years.

"I like the snow, I really do. I just like one big snowstorm a year," Randy Curiali said.

CBS News Philadelphia talked to Curiali at the Wawa off the White Horse Pike in Berlin.

He said he dropped his girlfriend off at work then stopped in the store before heading back home.

"The main roads are not that bad at all, they did a very good job salting them overnight, but the back roads are horrible," Curiali said.

The roads across Camden County are slushy and slick in spots.

But Commissioner Dyer told CBS News Philadelphia his team was prepared and even excited to get back behind the wheel of a plow truck.

"We haven't had snow in two years so enjoy it, but be safe out there, and if you don't have to be on the roads don't be on the roads," he said.

Camden County also received a new shipment of salt Friday morning so there is plenty to go around.

Crews will work into the night and as long as it takes so the roads do not ice over with the brutal cold coming Saturday.

CBS News Philadelphia was also in Washington Township, Gloucester County on Friday where our team got to see what a day in the life of a snow plow operator is like.

Kevin Logue is one of 10 drivers in Washington Township who has been laying salt since 7 a.m.

"We try our best to pre-treat the roads, to make it more passable. But with weather, it's unpredictable, it becomes harder and harder," he said.

Areas like Washington Township are expected to get up to six inches of snow.

The township's Superintendent of roads Brian McCaffrey said they're more than ready.

"The good news is with the first storm we were kind of able to shake the bugs out – get all of our equipment out and tested because we didn't use it all last year. Because we didn't have any snow," McCaffrey said.

McCaffrey said the township uses subcontractors to help with the storm. He said the work doesn't stop when the snow does.

"It's normally a 10-12 hour operation to clear the whole town," McCaffrey said.

McCaffrey said there are still some trouble spots on side streets such as leftover ice from the last storm. He's urging drivers to stay patient and cautious.