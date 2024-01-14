Code Blue issued across Philadelphia region: What you need to know

NEXT Weather: Cold air moves in, bringing chance of accumulating snow this week

NEXT Weather: Cold air moves in, bringing chance of accumulating snow this week

NEXT Weather: Cold air moves in, bringing chance of accumulating snow this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunday's Wind Advisory and Snow Squall Warnings were just the beginning of a wild winter weather week for the Delaware Valley.

A lobe of extreme cold descended from the Arctic Circle across the Plains and Midwest. The cold air from this system extends as far south as Texas, with some temperatures dipping as low as -43 degrees, and will slowly spread eastward.

Fortunately, we won't see temperatures that cold locally, but we will be hit with below-freezing temps and dangerous wind chills. With this frigid air in place, several storm systems will bring Philly the first chance of accumulating snow in two years.

Several Pennsylvania and New Jersey counties have declared a Code Blue for residents ahead of this week's arctic blast. Here's everything you need to know about this week's Code Blue.

What is Code Blue?

A Code Blue is declared when winter weather conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to people without shelter. Counties can also issue a Code Blue when temperatures are forecast to drop below 20 degrees for more than two days in a row. When issued, Code Blue declarations also consider wind chill and precipitation levels.

Which counties declared a Code Blue?

In Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery counties have issued Code Blue. Camden County, New Jersey also issued a one for this week.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia's Office of Homeless Services issued a Code Blue from 3 p.m. Sunday until further notice. The city has extra shelter beds available during Code Blue declarations.

As of Sunday, bed capacity at the shelter was adequate, so no additional warming centers were required.

Anyone concerned about someone who may be experiencing homelessness during frigid temperatures can contact Philadelphia's Homeless Outreach Hotline at 215-232-1984.

Bucks

Bucks County officials issued a Code Blue that will be in effect into next week due to the dangerous wind chills.

Upper, Central and Lower Bucks have three shelters that will open at 8:30 p.m. Sunday and stay open through Jan. 21.

Those shelters include:

Upper Bucks: Quakertown Masonic Lodge – located on the first floor

501 W. Broad Street Quakertown, PA 18951

Central Bucks: Our Lady of Guadalupe

5194 Cold Spring Creamery Road Buckingham, PA 18902

Lower Bucks: Woodside Church

1667 Edgewood Road Lower Makefield, PA 19067

Montgomery

The Montgomery County Commissioners in conjunction with the county's Office of Public Health declared a Code Blue from Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. until Thursday, Jan. 18 at 9 a.m.

Residents who need emergency shelter can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 211 or text their zip code to 898-211.

Beginning on Monday, residents who need help with housing will also be able to call 610-278-3522 for direct support from the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Service's Office of Community Connections.

Camden

Camden County Health Department issued a Code Blue from Saturday at 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The county's new after-hours Code Blue Emergency Hotline is 211.

Each municipality in the county has its own space to accommodate anyone seeking shelter as a part of its Code Blue plan.

People looking for shelter in a warming center near them should contact their local town government. You can also call the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services at (800) 999-9045.

In case of any power outages, the county advises you to directly report it to your utility provider.

PSE&G: 1-800-436-PSEG (7734)

Atlantic City Electric: 1-800-833-7476

South Jersey Gas: 1-800-582-7060

Code Blue checklist

Check on elderly friends and neighbors to make sure their homes are properly heated

Make sure your car is winterized with antifreeze, a full tank of gas, sufficiently inflated tires and is stocked with an emergency kit

Check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Avoid too much time outside for you and your pets

Wear weather-appropriate clothing

Report power outages directly to your utility company

In case of emergency, call 911