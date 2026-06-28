South Jersey man arrested after 2 vehicle fires in Washington Township

A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with two vehicle fires and acts of criminal mischief in Washington Township, New Jersey, according to police.

Officials said in a statement posted on social media Sunday, a witness captured home surveillance video of a man smashing a window of a parked car and igniting it after pouring flammable liquid inside near Tara Drive Saturday night.

Officers were responding to the scene when they found out about a second vehicle on fire near Harrogate Court and Tenby Drive.

As they searched for the suspect nearby, one officer was able to recognize a man matching the description of the person connected to the incidents. Washington Township Police identified the man as Aiden Logrande from Turnersville, New Jersey.

Police found a hatchet that they believe was used in the crimes. Additional criminal mischief charges have been filed against Logrande after recent incidents involving other broken windshields at a nearby condominium development.

Logrande's charges include two counts or arson, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and multiple counts of criminal mischief, according to police.

The 19-year-old was turned over to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Department Sunday morning. He is now being held at the Salem County Correctional Facility, pending court proceedings.