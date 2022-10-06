Sources: Police looking at possible link between Roxborough shooting, others in city

Police looking at possible link between Roxborough shooting, others: sources

Police looking at possible link between Roxborough shooting, others: sources

Police looking at possible link between Roxborough shooting, others: sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department released new images of the shooters wanted in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School. Police sources say they're investigating a possible connection between the Roxborough attack and other deadly shootings.

Police want you to take a look at suspect No. 1, suspect No. 2 and suspect No. 3.

Philadelphia Police Department

Investigators believe they're tied to the shooting last week that left 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde dead and four other teens injured.

"This was definitely a well-orchestrated shooting," Capt. Jason Smith said Tuesday. "It really was. These individuals were being very careful not to leave their identifiers."

Last week, police say 16-year-old Dayron Burney Thorne and five shooters ambushed the group of teens as they were leaving a football scrimmage.

"We are looking into the possibility of whether they are connected to other shooting incidents," Smith said.

Sources say police are examining a possible link between one of the shooters and two other homicides in the city in recent weeks. One of those was on North 35th Street where Temple graduate Everett Beauregard was shot and killed. The second was on 13th Street in North Philadelphia where a 19-year-old was shot and killed.

After the shooting at Roxborough High School, investigators recovered an abandoned gray SUV.

Surveillance video shows the suspects making a pit stop at a gas station. One of the suspects enters the convenience store, another pumping gas and a third suspect who also entered the store.

Philadelphia Police Department

Police also recovered another vehicle on West Willard Street, which they say was used to drive the shooters back to forth to the grey SUV.

While investigators are narrowing their search, they're urging the suspects to turn themselves in.

"We're giving them the opportunity to turn themselves in right now today and if that doesn't happen," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Tuesday, "we're coming for them."

The reward is up to $45,000.

Police say the motive is unclear at this time