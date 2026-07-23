Customers line up to support Somerdale Cold Cuts in South Jersey as it reopens after copper theft

For the first time in nearly five decades, Somerdale Cold Cuts was forced to close its doors earlier this month. Now, after days of repairs and rebuilding, the popular neighborhood deli is back in business.

Customers began arriving before the doors officially opened Thursday morning, eager to support the family-owned deli after thieves stole the copper wiring that powered the store's refrigeration system.

The theft forced owner Johnny "Gabagool" Aubry to throw away thousands of dollars' worth of deli meats, cheeses and other refrigerated products.

He said the impact extended far beyond the loss of inventory.

"It affects so many. It affects the community. It affects our workers," he said. "We live paycheck to paycheck, and when we miss a week of work, it affects us, especially with the way the economy is right now."

While the deli has reopened, not every item is back on the shelves just yet. Aubry said inventory is still being restocked as new deliveries continue to arrive throughout the week.

To help prevent something like this from happening again, Aubry has installed a protective enclosure around the area where the copper wiring was stolen.

For many in Somerdale, the reopening represents more than just sandwiches and cold cuts. It's a testament to the resilience of a family-owned business and the community that rallied behind it.

The theft remains under investigation.