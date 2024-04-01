Pennsylvania family excited for solar eclipse after son's birth during 2017 event

Family looking forward to solar eclipse after delivering baby during last one in 2017

WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) -- A Willow Grove family had a baby during the last eclipse. The one coming up a week from Monday is bringing back special memories.

The family said it was good luck to have a baby during the eclipse, and now that little boy is in first grade.

Carter Elkins is focused on his toys – not so much on his special delivery. That happened seven years ago in August during the last solar eclipse.

Carter Elkins (left) was born during the last solar eclipse.

Carter's mother, Erica Parsons, said she wasn't thinking about the eclipse on that day seven years ago. He was delivered on Aug. 21, 2017, and now Parsons has another new baby

"This is Cora, she was born on March 8," Parsons said.

But there won't be any chance of having two eclipse babies.

Carter's fateful delivery happened six days late – just as the moon blocked the sun's rays.

"He's an eclipse baby, it should be good luck," Rob Elkins, Carter's dad, said.

And yes, Carter's parents are still over the moon with their little boy, who's now in first grade.

"I think he's like the joy to the family," Parsons said. "He brings a lot of laughter. He's definitely not the shy one, he's the extrovert of the family."

And Carter is delighted with the new baby, even though he says he's more of a sports guy. He likes to play baseball and used to play basketball.

At school in Upper Moreland, Carter said he doesn't have a favorite subject but enjoys math.

For the upcoming eclipse, the family is planning on watching without any unexpected interruptions and mom is already thinking ahead.

"The next one is coming up in 20-some years, maybe by that time we'll have a grandchild," Parsons said.

The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from the United States will be on Aug. 23, 2044.