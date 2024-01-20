How many inches of snow did Philadelphia have? Find out snow totals after second snow storm comes to an end
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The second round of back-to-back snow storms is finally over and Mother Nature didn't hold back.
The entire Delaware Valley was battered with snow storms this week. Tuesday's snow storm brought more than three inches of snow in some parts of the region.
Friday's storm brought as much as seven inches of snow, causing many schools and businesses in the area to close.
Here is a look at some of the highest snow totals in Pennsylvania reported by the National Weather Service as of 10:06 p.m.:
- New Hope, Pa.: 5.0 inches
- Malvern.: 5.0 inches
- Chelsea, Pa.: 5.5 Inches
- Royersford, Pa.: 6.0 inches
- West Philadelphia: 5.9 inches
- Plymouth Meeting: 5.5 inches
Delaware saw the most snow fall turning Kent and New Castle counties into a winter wonderland.
- Dover: 7.0 inches
- Clayton, Del.: 6.0 inches
- Middletown: 6.0 inches
- Delaware City: 5.5 inches
- Bear, Del.: 5.5 inches
- Milford, Del.: 5.0 inches
Parts of New Jersey were also slammed with more than 5 inches, especially in Cumberland and Gloucester Counties.
- Atlantic City: 6.0 inches
- Hopewell Township: 6.5 inches
- Mount Royal, N.J.: 6.5 inches
- Medford Township: 6.1 inches
- Mount Laurel: 6.0 inches
- Blackwood: 5.8 inches
Normally Philadelphia averages 7.1 inches of snowfall in January. This week alone we saw 8 inches of snow.
Historically, February is the snowiest month of the snow season for our area.
We've already gotten above-normal snowfall, so we'll see what Mother Nature has in store come February.
