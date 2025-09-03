New website explains how to navigate SNAP work requirements in Pennsylvania

A new website, dhs.pa.gov/work, went live this week to help Pennsylvanians who collect SNAP benefits navigate new work requirements.

These requirements took effect on Labor Day — Monday, Sept. 1 — as a result of the Republican budget bill signed by President Trump.

People who collect SNAP, also commonly referred to as food stamps, must now report 20 hours of work, education, training or volunteer hours per week to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to continue receiving their benefits. Requirements will keep expanding into the fall of 2025, Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration said in a news release.

At the website, you can check who is impacted, how to meet the work and reporting requirements and whether you may qualify for an exemption — and how to obtain one.

You are required to report if you are between the ages of 18-54, do not have a dependent child under 18, and are physically and mentally able to work.

DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh slammed the new requirements in a statement.

"Programs like SNAP exist to help people meet the basic need of putting food on their tables so that they can live and thrive," she said. "These new requirements put in place by Republicans in Washington, D.C., jeopardize this critical resource by creating burdensome red tape for people needing food."

Prior to the passage of the "big, beautiful bill", advocates warned that millions of people were at risk of losing their benefits and that demand at food banks would likely grow as a result.