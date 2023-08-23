Wildfire at Wharton State Forest near Atco Dragway 100% contained

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A wildfire at the Wharton State Forest in Waterford Township, Camden County that grew to 1,700 acres is now 100% contained.

New Jersey Forest Fire Service said Wednesday the fire was contained as of 10 a.m. and Jackson Road was reopened around noon.

They did say the Wharton State Forest might close Wednesday evening because of smoke conditions in the area.

The wildfire, named the "Dragway Wildfire," was expected to take crews two to three days to contain.

"Here in New Jersey, just seems like we're having wildfires 12 months a year, 365 days a year," Bill Donnelly, the assistant state fire warden, said.

The NJFFS said the wildfire's containment area includes land in Medford and Shamong in Burlington County.

New Jersey Forest Fire Service

The NJFFS says this fire marks the 13th major wildfire just this year. Compare that to last year at this time – where there were only two major wildfires.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries were reported.