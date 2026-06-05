Small Town Pride: See how communities are spreading pride throughout the Delaware Valley

CBS News Philadelphia is taking you to communities across the Delaware Valley that are embracing inclusion and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in this year's Pride special, "Small Town Pride."

Anchored by Wakisha Bailey and Josh Sanders from Collingswood, New Jersey, Small Town Pride highlights the LGBTQ+ communities helping Pride flourish beyond Philadelphia's Gayborhood. You'll meet neighbors creating connections in welcoming small towns, see how LGBTQ+ leaders are making a difference through public service, discover spaces that foster belonging and support, and hear inspiring stories from people living their truth. From Pennsylvania to New Jersey and beyond, Small Town Pride showcases the communities spreading Pride throughout the Delaware Valley.

Tune in to watch Small Town Pride on CBS News Philadelphia on Thursday, June 11, at 7 p.m. and at 9 p.m. on Philly57, or watch now in the video player above or on our YouTube channel.

Throughout the month of June, CBS News Philadelphia will continue to share stories and celebrations of pride from across the Delaware Valley.

You can catch the latest stories and videos in the Pride section of our website.