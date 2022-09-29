1 dead, another hurt after plane crash in Salisbury Township

1 dead, another injured in small plane crash in Lehigh County

1 dead, another injured in small plane crash in Lehigh County

1 dead, another injured in small plane crash in Lehigh County

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 49-year-old man is dead and another person injured after a plane crash-landed just feet from someone's house in Lehigh County on Wednesday. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed near the 1600 block of Keystone Avenue in Salisbury Township, around 1:45 p.m.

Firefighters, police and the county coroner were all on the scene.

It's a heavily wooded area near Salisbury Middle School. It's less than five miles from the runway from the Allentown Queen City Municipal Airport.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.