Small Business Saturday: Where to shop around Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are big days for holiday shoppers, the weekend after Thanksgiving can make a huge difference for small, local business owners.

First created in 2010, Small Business Saturday is back on Saturday, Nov. 25 as a chance for communities to support their local shops and services.

If you're looking to shop small this weekend (and throughout the rest of the holiday season), check out this list of towns and neighborhoods celebrating Small Business Saturday across Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all communities participating in Small Business Saturday. To find a participating business near you, click here.

Pennsylvania

Chestnut Hill: Pop into the myriad of businesses, bakeries and galleries that line the cobblestone streets of Chestnut Hill. This year, Santa Claus and a classic brass quartet will be in town from 12-3 p.m., and most shops are open until 7 p.m. or later Wednesday-Saturday during the holidays.

Delaware County Small Business Saturday: Looking for a list of small businesses to support this weekend? Check out the growing list of stores, restaurants and service providers on Shop Delco's interactive map.

Peddler's Village: The Bucks County outdoor shopping center is celebrating Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Almost all of the 60 specialty shops at Peddlers Village are owned by local entrepreneurs, and 50% are owned or co-owned by women.

Philadelphia: You can find just about anything in Philadelphia, but if you're looking for small businesses to support, check out Keepin' It Small. The digital directory helps you find businesses based on where they're located, what they sell, and the type of ownership (women-owned, LGBTQ+ owned, etc.).

West Chester: Small Business Weekend in West Chester kicks off on Friday, Nov. 24. There are more than 50 retail stores and over 60 restaurants to visit, and Friday through Sunday, street-level and metered parking will be free.

New Jersey

Collingswood: Kick off your shopping day at the Collingswood Holiday Parade. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and begins at Zane and Haddon Avenues and continues to West Linden Avenue, through the heart of Downtown Collingswood. Then visit the dozens of shops to start checking family and friends off your holiday list.

Haddonfield: Eat, drink and shop your way through Haddonfield this weekend. The town's Brunch Big, Shop Small Business Weekend is happening Nov. 25-26. Downtown businesses are set to open early, and many restaurants will have breakfast and brunch specials.

Princeton: Looking for deals this Saturday? In downtown Princeton, you can pick up gift bags and a list of participating Small Business Saturday stores at Tipple + Rose, Homestead Princeton and LiLLiPiES. On Saturday, look for blue and white balloons outside of participating businesses.

Looking for more shopping in the Garden State? Check out New Jersey's holiday shopping guide here.

Delaware

Wilmington: Wilmington's 12 Days of Christmas begins on Small Business Saturday, and each day through December the Wilmington Alliance will feature discounts and deals with local businesses. Click here for a directory of the city's small businesses.

Dover: Multiple businesses in downtown Dover will special discounts and giveaways on Saturday. The Small Business Saturday celebration runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. And if you could use a little extra cash to buy all your holiday gifts, each purchase at a downtown business or local vendor will enter you for a chance to win one of six $100 AMEX gift cards.