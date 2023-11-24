Preparations for Small Business Saturday are underway in Bucks County

Preps for Small Business Saturday are underway in Bucks County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 182 million Americans are expected to shop through Cyber Monday this year. That's according to a survey done in part by the National Retail Federation.

A chunk of those sales will come on Small Business Saturday.

Main Street is about to get an economic boost come Small Business Saturday.

An American Express survey found consumers spent nearly $18 billion on the day last year.

"This is literally the bread and butter for people," Mary Brashier said. "This is how they make their lives work."

It's a boost for towns like New Hope, Pennsylvania, where the vast majority of businesses are locally owned. That includes Savioni's Designer Boutique.

Meet owner Sal Savioni. He opened his store in the small Bucks County town more than 20 years ago.

CBS News Philadelphia

"I've been here so many years and I've been facing people from all over the world," Savioni said.

Savioni's Designer Boutique is seeing a steady stream of customers on Black Friday.

But there's more to come this weekend.

The owner is expecting his store to be packed with new and returning customers on Small Business Saturday.

CBS News Philadelphia

"Hopefully the weather will be okay and hopefully the whole town will be booming," Savioni said.

Mary Brashier is with the Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce which represents hundreds of businesses in Bucks County and neighboring Lambertville, New Jersey.

"I know our stores and businesses that have an online presence tend to do a little bit better," Brashier said. "Also those stores that have been here for a long time and have a following without needing an online presence, they do really well."

The National Retail Federation predicts nearly 66 million Americans will buy local on Saturday.

Brashier said in towns like New Hope multiple businesses benefit.

"It's Small Business Saturday in a small town so it can't be beat," Brashier said.

If you are interested in shopping small Saturday, CBS Philadelphia compiled a list of towns and neighborhoods celebrating Small Business Saturday.