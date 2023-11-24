Watch CBS News
Local News

Preparations for Small Business Saturday are underway in Bucks County

By Nikki DeMentri

/ CBS Philadelphia

Preps for Small Business Saturday are underway in Bucks County
Preps for Small Business Saturday are underway in Bucks County 01:57

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 182 million Americans are expected to shop through Cyber Monday this year. That's according to a survey done in part by the National Retail Federation.

A chunk of those sales will come on Small Business Saturday.

Main Street is about to get an economic boost come Small Business Saturday.

An American Express survey found consumers spent nearly $18 billion on the day last year.

"This is literally the bread and butter for people," Mary Brashier said. "This is how they make their lives work."

It's a boost for towns like New Hope, Pennsylvania, where the vast majority of businesses are locally owned. That includes Savioni's Designer Boutique.

Meet owner Sal Savioni. He opened his store in the small Bucks County town more than 20 years ago.

20pkg-nd-small-business-saturday-transfer-frame-1762.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

"I've been here so many years and I've been facing people from all over the world," Savioni said.

Savioni's Designer Boutique is seeing a steady stream of customers on Black Friday.

But there's more to come this weekend.

The owner is expecting his store to be packed with new and returning customers on Small Business Saturday.

20pkg-nd-small-business-saturday-transfer-frame-1026.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

"Hopefully the weather will be okay and hopefully the whole town will be booming," Savioni said.

Mary Brashier is with the Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce which represents hundreds of businesses in Bucks County and neighboring Lambertville, New Jersey.

"I know our stores and businesses that have an online presence tend to do a little bit better," Brashier said. "Also those stores that have been here for a long time and have a following without needing an online presence, they do really well."

The National Retail Federation predicts nearly 66 million Americans will buy local on Saturday.

Brashier said in towns like New Hope multiple businesses benefit.

"It's Small Business Saturday in a small town so it can't be beat," Brashier said.

If you are interested in shopping small Saturday, CBS Philadelphia compiled a list of towns and neighborhoods celebrating Small Business Saturday.

Nikki DeMentri
thumbnail-nikki-dementri-144-edit-web.jpg

Nikki DeMentri is a general assignment reporter with CBS Philadelphia. The Central New Jersey native is thrilled she is sharing the stories of where she grew up.

First published on November 24, 2023 / 10:27 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.