Ski, snowboarding season kicks off at Blue Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania

Ski and snowboarding season is officially underway as skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Blue Mountain Resort.

Lilian Bender, a 12-year-old from Emmaus, Pennsylvania, and her mom were among an estimated 3,000 people who came for opening day. The lifts officially turned on at 9 a.m. Friday.

"I've been snowboarding for four years and it's like a hobby of mine," Bender said. "I love snowboarding."

Opening day was pushed back a week because of warm November temperatures. Skiers and snowboarders were eager to get in their first runs.

"I woke up at 6:30 this morning," Garrison Pate from York, Pennsylvania, said. "Couldn't wait to get out and I'm happy to be here. It's a blast."

Blue Mountain is one of several resorts in Pennsylvania open for ski season. Almost all the snow at Blue Mountain is manmade.

"It's the best place around," John Collins from Milltown, New Jersey, said. "It's got the most vertical. It's got long runs."

Right now, skiers only have access to about 30% of the slopes. But officials are hoping to have all 40 trails open by Christmas week.

"We're making snow on one of our most popular trails right now, Razor's Edge, and this is actually the earliest that we've ever made snow on it," Blue Mountain Resort director of marketing Ashley Seier said. "So we're definitely going to be bringing some of those favorite trails online sooner than ever."

Bender hopes her favorite trails will have extra snow coverage this year with Mother Nature's help.

"I think there's going to be more snow than last year," she said.

She's optimistic it will be a good winter.