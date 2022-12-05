Watch CBS News
Sixth bus of migrants arrives in Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff, Marcella Baietto

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia Monday morning. The bus arrived at 30th Street Station around 6 a.m.

Emilio Buitrago from the organization Casa de Venezuela tells CBS3 there were 52 people on the bus, some already had travel arrangements or were picked up by family or friends. Thirty-one migrants are heading to the welcome center in Hunting Park.

Buitrago also says the migrants are coming from multiple Latin American countries. The people are mostly Dominicans, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Colombians.

This is the sixth busload of asylum seekers from the US-Mexico border in Texas in three weeks. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said his state has sent 13,200 migrants to Democratic-led cities since August.

Last week, the fifth bus arrived in Philadelphia. Two buses arrived on Nov. 25 at 30th Street Station. Within hours, over half the people aboard the buses were on their way to their next destinations, immigrant advocacy groups said.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 6:13 AM

