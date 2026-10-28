Sixers and Wilmington, Delaware, reveal major makeover of Eastlake Park

A neighborhood in Wilmington, Delaware, is celebrating the reopening of Eastlake Park after a major renovation brought new recreation spaces, updated amenities and a refurbished basketball court to the community.

City leaders and the Sixers Youth Foundation cut the ribbon Wednesday on the newly renovated park, which had been closed since July 2025.

The Sixers Youth Foundation funded the refurbishment of the basketball court, which now features a newly paved and painted playing surface, new hoops and rims, nets and upgraded lighting.

"We hadn't had anything in Delaware, a basketball court, and I said, 'It's time,'" Leslie Walker, executive director of the Sixers Youth Foundation, said.

The organization has previously renovated 15 courts across the greater Philadelphia region, according to Walker.

But the basketball court is just one piece of the larger transformation at Eastlake Park. The renovation also added a wall ball system, splash pad, drinking fountain, pavilion and benches. The playground system was also completely replaced.

Dr. Melody Phillips, director of Wilmington's Department of Parks and Recreation, said Wilmington has more than 70 parks, but what makes Eastlake Park especially important is the neighborhood surrounding it.

"The entire 30th St. Civic Association, the entire community surrounding this area, this park truly belongs to the people," she said. "It's special, unique because we have things for adults and things for the kids here, so the blend of that makes it possible for all sorts of family activities to happen in this park."

For residents who have watched the park change over the years, the reopening carried particular significance.

"This is major for us," VaNiyah Fearon, who grew up in the neighborhood, said. "This is the first time our park has been done. I am pushing 50, so this is big. We've never seen our park done."

The park was closed for renovations from about July 2025 until Wednesday's reopening, Phillips said.

For 13-year-old Aazaad Ali, who lives two blocks from Eastlake Park, the wait was worth it.

"It looks good," Ali said. "I like it very much and I like what they did with this park."