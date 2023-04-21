Sixers fans heated but hopeful after James Harden ejected from Nets game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fans are celebrating the Sixers' big Game 3 victory against the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night. However, it wasn't without controversy after James Harden got ejected over a questionable foul.

While some are still heated over the Harden ejection, others are hopeful Joel Embiid won't get punished for kicking a Nets player. Regardless, they still think the team can pull out a victory.

Allie McCrea said mornings in the Philadelphia region just feel different when the Sixers win.

"This is like so exciting but like in typical Philly sports fashion," McCrea said. "I hope it continues and we can actually win the series, and we need a championship in Philadelphia."

In that "typical Philly sports fashion," there was a controversial officiating call after Harden got ejected for a play where he appeared to brush up against a Brooklyn Nets player.

John Santini said the officiating this season has been frustrating.

"I mean, if Jordan can push off in the finals [and] then that's getting called for an ejection, I don't know what you're doing. It's the NBA for ya." Santini said.

He believes there's a broader conspiracy at play.

"As long as we won, that's all that matters. It's definitely a makeup call," Santini said. "They've been doing a lot of makeup calls against Philly the past few sports seasons. They got us in the Super Bowl, so I guess they're going to try to get us in the NBA as well."

Though Raz Alboher thinks the NBA probably won't "get" the Sixers by suspending Embiid after he kicked a Nets player who was stepping over him.

"There's definitely something when it comes to, like Daymond, if he kicks someone or if Embiid kicks someone, there's definitely a difference involved, so I don't think anything will happen to him," Alboher said.

Fans do think the Sixers have a chance to do what the Union, Eagles and Phillies haven't done, by bringing home a championship.

"It was a tough game, but Sixers came through and thank goodness," said Lara Schwartz. "They'll pull through with a win on Saturday."