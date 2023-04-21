James Harden ejected from Game 3 of Sixers-Nets on questionable foul

BROOKYLYN, N.Y. (CBS) -- James Harden was ejected from Game 3 of the Sixers' first round playoff game vs. the Brooklyn Nets on a questionable call by the officials at the Barclays Center Thursday night.

It happened late in the third quarter while Harden had the ball right outside the 3-point line.

Harden started to drive, and his hand hit Nets' forward Royce O'Neale below the waist. The Sixers point guard was called for a flagrant 2 and ejected from the game.

James Harden just got EJECTED from Game 3 for elbowing Royce O'Neale in the groin area 😯



Did the refs make the right call? pic.twitter.com/yWhaQ8VNUv — Ballislife Bets (@BallislifeBets) April 21, 2023

Harden finished the game with 21 points, four assists and five rebounds.

Harden's teammate, Joel Embiid, avoided an ejection earlier after he kicked Nets center Nic Claxton early in the game.

Embiid was given a flagrant foul but not ejected in Game 3 after he kicked Claxton in the groin.

Claxton had just dunked and Embiid fell to the court after fouling him. Claxton then slowly stepped over Embiid, who kicked up his leg into Claxton's groin before players from both teams rushed in.

Claxton was given a technical foul for stepping over Embiid.