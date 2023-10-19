Sixers to wear Reading Terminal Market-inspired City Edition jerseys in 2023-24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia 76ers will wear Reading Terminal Market-inspired City Edition jerseys for 2023-24.

The Sixers held a season ticket-holder event Monday night at the popular public market at 12th and Arch Streets, showcasing the jersey to more than 1,500 season ticket members.

The new City Edition jerseys will be worn during what the team is calling "Spirit of 76 Nights." The Sixers said they'll release information on those dates at a later time.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse and players Danny Green, De'Anthony Melton and Paul Reed joined 11 Reading Terminal Market businesses for the jersey release.

According to a news release, the Sixers will celebrate Reading Terminal Market this season as part of their Spirit of Small Business program. The team said the program helps "combat the larger systemic issue of equal access for the small business community across Greater Philadelphia."

"We are thrilled to celebrate the start of another NBA season with our season ticket members and partners, while paying tribute to one of our city's most important and historic locations," Sixers chief revenue officer Katie O'Reilly said in a news release.

Nurse, Green, Melton and Reed also took part in a question and answer session with season ticket holders.

Reading Terminal Market is one of the oldest and biggest public markets in the country. The National Historic Landmark first opened in 1893 and has more than 80 family-owned businesses.

The Sixers open up the 2023-24 season on Oct. 26 against the Bucks in Milwaukee.