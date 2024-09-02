Six Flags Great Adventure introduces new chaperone policy for kids 15 years and under

Toll prices increase on 4 bridges between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, more top stories

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, has added a new chaperone policy for children 15 years and under.

According to the Chaperone Policy, children 15 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years old to be allowed entry and able to stay inside the park. The new policy goes into effect Saturday, Sept. 7. and will be in effect daily by 5 p.m. EST.

The park's website says they've implemented the new policy as a proactive measure due to "increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues."

Chaperones will have to show proof of identification with a valid government-issued photo ID that includes their birthday when entering the park.

The policy adds that a single chaperone can accompany no more than 10 guests ages 15 years and younger per day. Chaperones are expected to be with their party during admission, stay inside the park with their group and be available by phone throughout their stay.

Kids 15 years old and younger inside the park without a chaperone, when the policy is in effect, are subject to ejection. The Chaperone Policy will apply to all ticketholders at Six Flags.

Guests 16 years and older may also be asked to show proof of ID that includes their birthdate. Anyone unable to show proof of their age may be denied access to the park.