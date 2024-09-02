4 people shot and killed on Chicago-area Blue Line train, suspect in custody

Deadly shooting of 4 people at Chicago area train station appeared to be random, police say Deadly shooting of 4 people at Chicago area train station appeared to be random, police say 02:27

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were killed in a mass shooting on a CTA Blue Line train in west suburban Forest Park on Monday morning.

All four victims were passengers on a Blue Line train as it was headed into the Forest Park terminal when they were shot shortly before 5:30 a.m., said Forest Park Police Deputy Chief Christopher Chin.

Police said three victims were found dead at the scene. A fourth victim was taken to a local hospital, where they died. Officials had not identified the victims as of late Monday afternoon.

Chin said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, and there was no threat to the community. Investigators believe there was only one shooter.

Police said it did not appear the shooter knew any of the victims, who all appeared to be homeless people who were sleeping while riding the train. Police also said it did not appear that the shooter tried to rob the victims and that the attack was completely random.

"This obviously is shocking. You know, it is uncommon here to have a mass shooting like this, especially this close to home that we're actually investigating on a holiday. So, for people to feel unsafe, it's justified," Chin said. "It's a horrible situation. It's definitely something that you don't want to wake up to. It's a Monday morning on a holiday. Everyone's supposed to be enjoying their time off, time with their families. It's Labor Day, so to actually have to be here to address a situation like this, it's horrible."

CTA security and Forest Park Police found the suspected shooter using surveillance video. The suspect was located on a CTA Pink Line Train and taken into custody later Monday morning. A weapon was recovered.

"Surveillance video is vital in a lot of our investigations, especially in this one," Chin said.

Blue Line service was suspended between Forest Park and Austin. Shuttle buses were available and CTA trains will operate between O'Hare and Austin.

"It's a horrible tragedy that four people are dead on Labor Day weekend," Forest Park Mayor Rory Hoskins said.

In a statement, CTA said, "This morning's incident on the Forest Park Branch of the Blue Line is the definition of a heinous crime and tragedy. We extend our condolences to those who lost their loved ones as a result of this senseless act of crime – our thoughts and prayers are with them. The safety and security of our riders and employees is and remains our No. 1 priority. Although this matter remains under investigation, all current information points to the Monday morning incident along the Forest Park branch of the Blue Line as being an isolated incident. The quick and collaborative efforts of both the Forest Park Police Department and Chicago Police Department are to be commended. Thr CTA will continue to support local law enforcements as this investigation continues."

Chin asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact Forest Park police at 708-366-2425 or detectives@forestpark.net.

Calls for service surge at train station

Mayor Rory Hoskins said the tragedy should highlight the need for more resources in Forest Park. He pointed out that two major CTA train lines, the Blue Line and Green Line, both have final stops in Forest Park.

In recent years, there have been a string of incidents at the train station in Forest Park, the final stop for the Blue Line.

That's led to local police and fire personnel needing to respond to the station, more than any other location in its jurisdiction, for everything from mental health emergencies to opioid overdoses. One official told CBS News Chicago that first responders are called after such cases are discovered on the train when it makes its final stop.

The 911 call volume has also surged in recent years, averaging 4,300 calls a year to the Des Plaines Avenue site, which averages out to about 11 calls a day.

In light of the increased calls for service, Hoskins called upon state lawmakers to do more to help the village handle such incidents.

"We would ask them to consider investing additional resources in terms of safety, public safety, law enforcement personnel, what have you, to support a small community like Forest Park that has to respond to two major train lines," he said.