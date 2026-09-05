4 wounded in overnight shootings in Philadelphia, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating three shootings that happened early Saturday morning.

Two men were shot around 2:30 a.m. on the 2600 block of North Bancroft Street in North Philadelphia, police said. Police transported one of the victims to the hospital, and the other walked into the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

A 50-year-old man was wounded in a shooting near 16th and St. Luke streets in Nicetown just before 2:30 a.m., according to Philadelphia police. Medics transported him to the hospital, but his condition has not been shared.

A 31-year-old man was shot around 2:15 a.m. on the 6600 block of Leeds Street in the Overbrook section of West Philadelphia, police said. He was taken to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police have not made arrests in connection with any of these shootings.