2 men wounded in shooting in Tioga, Philadelphia police say

Two people were wounded in a shooting in the Tioga section of Philadelphia Friday night, police said.

Philadelphia police received a call about a shooting on the 2700 block of West Westmoreland Street around 11:40 p.m. At the scene, they found ballistic evidence and blood and began an investigation.

A short time later, police got a call about a crash at Broad and Cayuga streets. A SEPTA police officer responded and found the first shooting victim, a 40-year-old man who was shot multiple times, in a car. The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to Philadelphia police.

The second victim, a 42-year-old man, walked into the hospital. He said he and the first victim went to the address on West Westmoreland Street because they got a call about an altercation there, according to police. At the scene, the 42-year-old man told police, someone started shooting at them. The 40-year-old man fled in the car that later crashed, and the other man fled on foot.

Police believe an argument led to the shooting. The shooting is under investigation, and no arrests have been made.