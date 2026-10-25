Man, woman wounded in shooting at West Philadelphia speakeasy, police say

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after they were shot in West Philadelphia Sunday morning, police said.

After receiving a call about a shooting, police found the victims inside a speakeasy near Market and North 58th streets around 4:40 a.m., authorities said.

The man was shot in the back, while the woman was shot multiple times in her abdomen. Both victims were taken into surgery and listed in critical condition, police said.

Police have not made any arrests, and the shooting is under investigation.