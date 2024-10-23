Stray bullet in Philadelphia shooting injures 25-year-old woman, nearly hits another woman in bed

North Philadelphia shooting in Fairhill injures 25-year-old woman, nearly hits another woman in bed

A stray bullet injured a 25-year-old woman, and one nearly struck a woman sleeping inside her home Wednesday morning after a shooting erupted in Philadelphia's Fairhill section.

"That's God that was with her," said Pablo Fernandez, whose aunt was nearly hit by a stray bullet.

Fernandez said he and his family are counting their blessings.

"Yeah it could've hit her," he said.

The bullet narrowly missed his aunt after Philadelphia police said it traveled about a block and went through her bedroom window.

Police said it was among at least 17 shots fired at the intersection of North Marshall Street and West Lehigh Avenue just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Fernandez who lives in an apartment above his aunt heard the shots too.

"I ducked down on the floor fast when I saw the boom boom," he said. "My aunt jumped up and made a noise, I went downstairs and that's when I saw the bullets came inside her window."

One of the bullets also injured a 25-year-old woman who police said just so happened to be crossing the street. She's currently in stable condition after being shot in the leg.

"It's tragic that you can be walking across the street and no fault of your own get in the middle of people firing indiscriminately at a corner," said Captain James Kearney with Philadelphia police.

Kearney believes an argument between two groups is what led to the shooting.

A pastor whose church is near where the shooting happened talked about his concerns with the violence.

"It's always a fight. It's always an argument...it's bad. It's really bad around here," said Pastor Big Willie of One Cross Church.

Police have reviewed surveillance video which shows the shots were fired from a black SUV.

Police are asking the public for help with any tips that can help them track down the shooters.