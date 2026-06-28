Girl shot, 2 boys hit by fleeing car after shooting outside graduation party in South Jersey

A shooting outside a graduation party in Cumberland County, New Jersey, sent three people to the hospital Saturday night, New Jersey State Police said.

Police said the shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. outside a home on Elm Street in Deerfield Township. Investigators believe an argument started between two people after a car crash outside the house where the party was taking place.

According to police, someone fired multiple shots as a result of the argument. A girl was hit in the leg, and two boys were struck by a car as it drove away from the scene. Both boys have serious injuries, police said.

Officials have not said how old the victims were, or released details about the potential shooters or anyone else involved.