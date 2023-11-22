I-95 in Philadelphia reopens after triple shooting closed highway: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The northbound lanes of I-95 in Philadelphia have reopened after three men were shot on the highway early Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The shooting happened just before 2:45 a.m. near Exit 32 at Academy Road.

The three men -- a 29-year-old and 25-year-old from Trenton and a 25-year-old from Morrisville, Bucks County -- were all injured during the shooting.

State police said one of the men was placed in critical condition. Another man suffered a graze wound, while the third man was placed in stable condition.

A Chevrolet the three were inside had several bullet holes on the passenger side of the vehicle, state police said.

The investigation closed the highway between Exit 26 at the Betsy Ross Bridge and Exit 32 at Academy Road earlier Wednesday morning.

Drivers were encouraged to take alternate routes after the shooting happened on an especially busy travel day with Thanksgiving coming up on Thursday.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Criminal Investigation Unit at 215-452-5280.