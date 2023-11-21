Early Thanksgiving traffic hits Philadelphia region despite rain

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Thousands of travelers hit the roads in the Philadelphia region Tuesday, many hoping to avoid Thanksgiving traffic. In Montgomery County, many drivers said traffic was heavy but moving despite the rainy weather.

Nearly 90% of Philadelphia area travelers will be driving to their destinations this week, along with millions more around the United States, AAA estimates.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission expects about 3.3 million travelers on the road this week, with Tuesday and Wednesday being the busiest days.

To help keep traffic flowing, Turnpike officials halted maintenance projects throughout the system starting Tuesday morning and going through 11 p.m. Sunday night.

One traveler shared some advice for those traveling this week.

"Patience… Your family's going to be there when you get there. So don't rush, don't do anything foolish, drive safely," said Viola Anderson, who stopped at a King of Prussia service plaza Tuesday on the way from Dutchess County, New York, to Coatesville, Pennsylvania, with her husband.

Others showed CBS News Philadelphia what they packed for the journey, including some New York bagels and a cheesecake to share with loved ones.

GasBuddy predicts gas will be more than 30 cents cheaper per gallon nationally this year compared to this time last year, and the lowest it's been since 2020.

Good news for Thanksgiving travelers - gas prices over the holiday are projected to be the lowest since February, at around $3.25/gal on average. Are you planning to travel? Comment below where you're headed! 🦃 https://t.co/CcMEFJfOVf pic.twitter.com/l57ki4WlMl — GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) November 14, 2023

To check traffic and weather conditions on Pennsylvania roads, go to 511PA.com.

Holiday travel in New Jersey

New Jersey roads were busy Tuesday as well.

"The past three years we've noticed the Tuesday before Thanksgiving is an incredibly high traffic day," said Chris Feinthel, senior director of operations at the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

The department told CBS News Philadelphia staffing has been increased this year.

Inside NJDOT's Traffic Operations Center in Cherry Hill, crews are working around the clock, closely watching a wall of monitors and traffic cameras to help keep traffic moving safely. Rain is forecasted during peak travel times.

"They're monitoring in real-time our traffic patterns and volume and any incidents or accidents that might come up," Feinthel said.

NJDOT is also preparing to help stranded motorists as more people travel by car this year for Thanksgiving than last year.

"It's an American tradition, so that's what we do: We drive to be with our family and loved ones," said Emily Bittenbender, who is traveling this week.

NJDOT is advising drivers to avoid texting while driving. There are now 14 designated safe phone zones up and down the Garden State, where drivers can pull over safely to use a cell phone.