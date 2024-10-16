Man shot in chest at North Philadelphia restaurant dies, police say

A man died after a shooting in North Philadelphia Wednesday night.

The man was shot inside a Chinese takeout restaurant near 8th Street and West Erie Avenue in Franklinville and then went outside, where police found him just after 8:30 p.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The 34-year-old man had a gunshot wound in the chest was taken to Temple University Hospital by a private ambulance, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at 8:53 p.m.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered. Small said police are reviewing surveillance video from the restaurant, which shows there was an argument before the shooting.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).