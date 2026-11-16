A landscaping company employee was injured in a shooting on the job in Media, Pennsylvania, Monday afternoon, the Nether Providence Police Department said.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on the 900 block of Penn Valley Road, according to police.

Police said a landscaping company employee was operating a zero-turn mower in the front yard of a home on the 900 block of Penn Valley Road when a bullet grazed them.

The suspected shooter exited the passenger side of a silver sport utility vehicle and fired several shots at the employee, police said. The employee sustained a graze wound to their back, and the mower was struck several times by gunfire.

The alleged shooter fled southbound on Penn Valley Road to Beatty Road after the shooting, according to police.

The shooter was described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a thin build by police. They were wearing all-black clothing and a mask. Police said the shooter's race isn't known.

Police have cleared the scene in the area of the 900 block of Penn Valley Road, and there's no threat to the public, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Nether Providence Police Department.