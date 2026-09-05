2 men, woman injured in Wilmington, Delaware, shooting, police say

Two men and a woman were injured in a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, Saturday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of D and Townsend streets around 6:50 p.m., according to police.

Police said a 31-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were wounded in the shooting. They were all placed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Two men and a woman were injured in a shooting in Wilmington Saturday night, police said. CBS News Philadelphia

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department.