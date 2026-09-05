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2 men, woman injured in Wilmington, Delaware, shooting, police say

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Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Two men and a woman were injured in a shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, Saturday night, police said. 

The shooting happened in the area of D and Townsend streets around 6:50 p.m., according to police. 

Police said a 31-year-old man, a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were wounded in the shooting. They were all placed in stable condition at a local hospital. 

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Two men and a woman were injured in a shooting in Wilmington Saturday night, police said. CBS News Philadelphia

The shooting remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department.

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