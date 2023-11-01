Neighbors in New Castle County shocked after triple shooting on Halloween night

Neighbors react to trick-or-treaters fleeing for help after Newark, Del. triple shooting

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- Police in the Philadelphia region are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Halloween night — both involved teenagers.

The search is on for the person who shot three people in Newark, Delaware. It happened just before 8 p.m. in the Salem Woods neighborhood.

"I was praying and I laid down. And then I heard boom, boom, boom," said Nicole Victor, who lives in the area.

Halloween candy was still scattered about the streets of the Salem Woods community after gunfire erupted while trick-or-treaters were still out.

"So many kids, I don't know them, they ran inside the foyer," Victor said. "They were crying, crying, crying 'I want my family.'"

New Castle County police were out Wednesday morning canvassing the neighborhood.

Detectives told CBS Philadelphia they believe the incident started as a pop-up party posted on social media – where more than 100 people showed up.

They believe a fight started, then someone fired shots – hitting a 16-year-old, 17-year-old, and 20-year-old.

One neighbor, who preferred to remain anonymous, said he was hosting his annual Halloween party when one of the victims showed up on his front lawn.

"There were a couple of people here that are medically trained, so they put gloves on and assisted her. And another woman that was a nurse that was trick-or-treating, she assisted her, too," the neighbor said.

Neighbors said the shooting comes as a shock to this normally quiet community.

"It's scary. It's really scary. It really is," the neighbor said.

And their Halloween plans may be changing from here on out.

"I do it for the kids. It's a shame to have to cancel something like that that you've been doing for 19 years," the neighbor said.

New Castle County police are still working to determine a motive and do not have a description of a suspected shooter or an update on the conditions of the three people shot.

They're asking anyone with information or surveillance video to come forward.