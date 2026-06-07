Man shot multiple times, killed in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

A man was shot multiple times and killed Sunday in Northeast Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood, police said.

The deadly shooting on Princeton Avenue in Northeast Philly's Tacony neighborhood is under investigation. CBS News Philadelphia

The shooting happened in the area of Princeton Avenue near the Delaware River at around 5 p.m., according to police.

Police said first responders arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:07 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The shooting is under investigation.