Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot multiple times, killed in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A man was shot multiple times and killed Sunday in Northeast Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood, police said. 

princeton-st-homicide-frame-1931.jpg
The deadly shooting on Princeton Avenue in Northeast Philly's Tacony neighborhood is under investigation.    CBS News Philadelphia

The shooting happened in the area of Princeton Avenue near the Delaware River at around 5 p.m., according to police. 

Police said first responders arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:07 p.m.

So far, no arrests have been made. 

The shooting is under investigation. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue