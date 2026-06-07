Man shot multiple times, killed in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
A man was shot multiple times and killed Sunday in Northeast Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood, police said.
The shooting happened in the area of Princeton Avenue near the Delaware River at around 5 p.m., according to police.
Police said first responders arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:07 p.m.
So far, no arrests have been made.
The shooting is under investigation.