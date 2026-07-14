Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot multiple times on Roosevelt Boulevard in North Philadelphia, police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times on Roosevelt Boulevard in North Philadelphia Tuesday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 4000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 5:30 p.m., according to police. 

Police responded to the scene and found a 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest and neck. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

An apprehension was made in connection with the shooting, but police didn't provide any specifics.

The shooting is under investigation.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue