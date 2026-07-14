Man shot multiple times on Roosevelt Boulevard in North Philadelphia, police say

A 37-year-old man was shot multiple times on Roosevelt Boulevard in North Philadelphia Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 4000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard around 5:30 p.m., according to police.

Police responded to the scene and found a 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest and neck. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

An apprehension was made in connection with the shooting, but police didn't provide any specifics.

The shooting is under investigation.